Ratings: The 100 Rebounds in Earlier Time Slot, The Outpost Debuts Low

The CW’s The 100 this Tuesday christened its earlier time slot with 920,000 total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, up 26 percent and a tenth from its last fresh outing to end a five-episode decline trend.

Leading out of that, The Outpost debuted to 780K and a 0.2 (well shy of The 100‘s average to date in the 9/8c hour, 1 mil/0.3).

Elsewhere….

NBC | America’s Got Talent (11.4 mil/2.0) dominated the night in both measures, steady versus its last fresh episode. World of Dance (6 mil/1.3) was similarly steady.

ABC | 20/20‘s special on the Thailand cave rescue (3.7 mil/0.6) gave the network its best numbers ion the time slot this summer. Leading out of that, The Last Defense (2.7 mil/0.5) rose 23 percent and a tenth.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.2 mil/0.7) and Love Connection (1.6 mil/0.5) were steady.

