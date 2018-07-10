Ratings: Hannity's SCOTUS Coverage Is Monday's Most-Watched Show

Fox News’ Hannity enjoyed a supreme viewership boost from President Donald Trump’s announcement of his latest pick to join the Supreme Court.

Hannity this Monday drew 5.82 million total viewers, up sharply from its 2Q average (3.4 million) to edge out ABC’s The Bachelorette (5.7 mil) as the night’s most watched program.

From 9:00 to 9:15 pm ET, Fox News drew 6.6 million total viewers. Among broadcast-TV’s coverage of the actual SCOTUS nomination, ABC drew the largest audience (5 mil).

With SCOTUS news-related preemptions now factored out, here is how Monday’s broadcast fare fared:

ABC | The Bachelorette (5.7 mil/1.4) was up 8 percent and two tenths from last week’s July 4th Eve Eve numbers. The Proposal (3.5 mil/0.7) was steady.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (5 mil/1.0) was up 19 percent and a tenth.

FOX | SYTYCD (2.7 mil/0.7) ticked up a tenth from its last fresh outing.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.3 mil/0.3) and Whose Line (1.1 mil/0.3) were steady.

Want scoop on any scripted summer or fall shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.