Sarah Palin Blasts Sacha Baron Cohen After Being Duped by Showtime Series

The reviews are in for Sacha Baron Cohen‘s new Showtime prank show… well, one, anyway.

Former VP candidate and Alaska governor Sarah Palin slammed Cohen on Tuesday after she was tricked into being interviewed by the Borat comedian for his upcoming Showtime series Who Is America? (The top-secret comedy project was just announced by Showtime on Monday.)

In a Facebook post, Palin explained that she thought she was contributing to a “legit Showtime historical documentary” about American war veterans. Instead, she was interviewed by Cohen in disguise as a wheelchair-bound disabled veteran, where she says she encountered only “disrespect and sarcasm.” She eventually left the interview in disgust, calling the endeavor “truly sick” and challenging Cohen and Showtime to donate all proceeds from the series to “a charitable group that actually respects and supports” American war veterans.

To be fair, Palin wasn’t Cohen’s only victim: The official trailer for Who Is America? features former Vice President Dick Cheney sitting down for an interview as well. Showtime is keeping details under wraps… but with the series debuting this Sunday at 10/9c, we’ll find out soon enough if Palin’s footage made the final cut.