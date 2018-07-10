RuPaul Developing Daytime Talk Show

Thanks to RuPaul, daytime television is about to become less of a drag.

The host of RuPaul’s Drag Race — for which he has received two Primetime Emmy Awards — is teaming up with Telepictures (The Real) to film a daytime talk show pilot, our sister publication Variety reports.

Expected to launch in fall 2019, Ru’s show “will feature the host bringing his unique, positive and aspirational point of view to the format, interviewing celebrities, giving beauty and glam tips, playing games, and dishing on pop culture.”

Michelle Visage, Ru’s right-hand woman on Drag Race and other projects, will be heavily involved in the talk show, according to the report.

In addition to Drag Race, which recently wrapped its 10th season on VH1, Ru has hosted a number of TV shows, beginning with The RuPaul Show in the late 1990s. The drag icon also has several projects currently in development, including a J.J. Abrams-produced Hulu series about his life and a Netflix comedy titled AJ and the Queen, in which he’ll also star.

