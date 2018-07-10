Jason Momoa to Star in Futuristic Drama Series See at Apple

Jason Momoa is trading in khaleesi for See. The Game of Thrones alum has signed on to headline Apple’s in-the-works futuristic drama series from Peaky Blinders EP Steven Knight, TVLine has learned. Apple's Upcoming TV Shows Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

See, which earlier this year snagged an eight-episode straight-to-series order from Apple, is being billed as an epic, world-building drama set in the future. Momoa will play Baba Voss, a fearless warrior, leader and guardian.

Hunger Games vet Francis Lawrence will direct the premiere and serve as an EP alongside Knight.

In addition to Game of Thrones, Momoa’s TV credits include Stargate: Atlantis as well as the current Netflix drama Frontier. He’s set to make a splash on the big screen later this year in Aquaman.