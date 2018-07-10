Castle Rock: Bill Skarsgård Spooks Titular Town in Trailer for Hulu Drama

“You have no idea what’s happening here, do you?”

The official trailer for Hulu’s upcoming thriller Castle Rock closes with that eerie question about the titular town — and judging by the series’ haunting promo, we’re not sure we want to know what’s going on in this fictional Maine locale.

Inspired by Stephen King’s many published works, Castle Rock stars Bill Skarsgård — best known as Pennywise in the 2017 remake of King’s It — as a mysterious man discovered at Shawshank State Prison. In the trailer above, lawyer Henry Deaver (American Horror Story‘s André Holland) returns home to Castle Rock to investigate how this unidentified man got into the penitentiary… but Henry’s homecoming, of course, sparks a series of sinister events in the town.

Sissy Spacek (Bloodline), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), Scott Glenn (The Leftovers) and Jane Levy (Suburgatory) also make appearances in the full-length teaser, as do spooky statues, people wearing masks and angry-looking dogs. Y’know, nightmare fuel.

Castle Rock‘s first three episodes land on Hulu Wednesday, July 25. Press PLAY above to watch the full trailer, then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching?