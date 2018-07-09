Sacha Baron Cohen Is the Star of Showtime's Mystery Comedy Project

Sacha Baron Cohen — and not Kathy Griffin — is the mysterious star behind Showtime’s “dangerous” new comedy project. The cabler announced Monday that it has ordered a new satirical half-hour series from the Borat headliner titled Who Is America?

Per Showtime, the series — which has been in-the-works for a year — will “explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.” The first installment, featuring former VP Dick Cheney (see video above), premieres thus Sunday, July 15 at 10/9c.

“Sacha is a comedic genius who shocks you with his audacity, bravery and inventiveness,” Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement. “He is the premier provocateur of our time, but not for the sake of ‘gotcha’ moments. Behind the elaborate setup is a genuine quest for the truth about people, places and politics. Nobody knows how to cause a stir like Sacha Baron Cohen, and it’s going to be fascinating to watch what happens when Who Is America? is released on the world.”