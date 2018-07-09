TVLine Items: Jerry O'Connell's Bravo Talker, Ron Howard Pilot and More

Jerry O’Connell has lots of feelings about The Real Housewives.

The actor will host the new late-night talk show Real Men Watch Bravo, which he will also executive-produce alongside Andy Cohen.

Premiering this fall on Bravo, each episode of the program will feature the host and a panel of male guests discussing — what else? — the network’s buzziest moments, along with other pop-culture topics.

* Paramount Network has given a pilot order to 68 Whiskey, a dark comedy directed by Oscar winner Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13). Based on the Israeli television series Charlie Golf One, the project follows a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward-operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.”

* Julie Ann Emery (Preacher, Better Call Saul) will recur in Hulu’s limited series Catch-22 as Marion, the wife of George Clooney’s character Scheisskopf, our sister site Deadline reports.

