Ratings: Big Brother Rises, Ghosted and Shades of Blue Eye Audience Lows

CBS’ Big Brother this Sunday drew 5.1 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, ticking up week-to-week and leading the night in the demo.

Opening the Eye’s night, 60 Minutes delivered Sunday’s largest audience (7.3 mil).

Over on ABC, the maddeningly easy Celebrity Family Feud (6.3 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth in the demo from its last fresh outing, while $100,000 Pyramid (5.1 mil/0.9) and To Tell the Truth (3.9 mil/0.8) held steady.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Ghosted (1.05 mil/0.4) and NBC’s similarly terminal Shades of Blue (2.9 mil/0.5) each slipped to new audience lows while steady in the demo.

