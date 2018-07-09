Nashville's Charles Esten Joins TNT Thriller Tell Me Your Secrets

Charles Esten is leaving Nashville behind for an even more twisted locale.

Esten, whose six-season run as country crooner Deacon Claybourne comes to an end later this month, has landed a recurring role on the upcoming TNT thriller Tell Me Your Secrets, our sister site Deadline reports.

The drama follows three characters with equally disturbing backstories: Emma (played by American Horror Story‘s Lily Rabe) once faced down a dangerous killer, John (Legion‘s Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator in search of redemption, and Mary (Private Practice‘s Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother determined to find her missing daughter. Per the synopsis, “As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.”

Esten will play Saul Barlow, whose relationship with his wife (Brenneman) has become “strained” since the disappearance of their daughter. Rather than searching for her, Saul finds solace in giving up materialism and trying to find peace.

Your thoughts on Esten’s big move, Nashville fans? (Judging by the show’s past few seasons, at least it’s safe to say he won’t have any trouble grieving on camera.) Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.