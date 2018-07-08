Ratings: CBS Burn-Offs Go Expectedly Low While NASCAR Tops Saturday

CBS’ Me, Myself & I resumed its one-and-done run on Saturday night with an audience of 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, down expectedly sharply from its final Monday airing (3.9 mil/0.7) to easily mark series lows.

A second helping of the multiple-timelines comedy did 1.1 mil and a 0.2.

Leading out of that, Living Biblically resumed its own freshman season with a pair of episodes that each drew 1.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, dropping 66 percent from its most final Monday airing.

Topping the otherwise quiet Saturday night was NBC’s coverage of NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 race, which delivered 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating.

