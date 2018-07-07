Where Is The Last Ship? Better Things? Man in the High Castle? Scream? Get the Latest Word on 17 'Missing' Shows

Is your favorite TV show in limbo? Or perhaps it’s been renewed, but last aired ages ago? TVLine’s here to help alleviate some confusion.

In this era of #PeakTV, it’s no longer expected that every series have a new season on the air year in and year out. Many of them — especially those on cable or streaming services — have the benefit of prolonged hiatuses. (Larry David, for instance, is notorious for taking extended breaks between seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm.)

Other shows meanwhile have been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, such as a behind-the-scenes controversy or an unavoidable schedule change. Then there are those that have been taken to a farm Upstate (aka cancelled).

The following gallery provides the status of 17 “missing” shows, including critical darlings (such as Better Things, Documentary Now! and Master of None), binge-worthy gems (Degrassi: Next Class and The Man in the High Castle) and basic-cable faves (The Last Ship, UnREAL and The Son).

Click through the slideshow above, then hit the comments and tell us which TV series you’re impatiently waiting for! And if your favorite show isn’t featured, be sure to check out our frequently updated Broadcast, Cable and Streaming Renewal Scorecards.