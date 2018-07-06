Ratings: Big Brother Dips But Tops Night, Marlon Eyes Audience High

CBS’ Big Brother this Thursday drew 4.9 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, dipping a bit week-to-week but still easily winning the night in the demo.

NBC’s Little Big Shots (6.4 mil/0.8), meanwhile, ticked up week-to-week and led Thursday in total viewers. Leading out of that, the first serving of Marlon (2.97 mil/0.6) marked a season high in audience while steady in the demo; the second episode did 2.4 mil/0.6.

Over on ABC, The Gong Show (3.5 mil/0.6) ticked up in the demo, and scored its second-biggest audience ever, while Match Game (4 mil/0.7) and Take Two (2.9 mil/0.4) were steady.

Want scoop on any scripted summer or fall shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.