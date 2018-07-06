Bug Juice Revival Gets July Premiere Date on Disney Channel

Disney Channel is heading back to camp later this month.

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp — a 16-part docu-series chronicling the “outdoor fun, team activities, new friendships and the experience of being away from home” — will premiere Monday, July 16 at 7:30/6:30c, TVLine has learned. New episodes will air Monday–Thursday nights at that same time throughout the summer.

The revival was filmed at Camp Waziyatah in Waterfdord, Maine — the same location as the original Bug Juice series, which ran for three seasons (Feb. 1998 to Oct. 2001) on Disney Channel.

In keeping with tradition, this new Bug Juice will explore the difficulties its campers face, including “trying to fit in, being homesick and the ups and downs of friendship.” And because things have changed over the past two decades, the revival will also include “animated emoticons, ‘boomerang’ shots and on-screen memes punctuating the summertime adventures.”

Refresh your memory of the original Bug Juice with the video below