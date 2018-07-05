Facebook reportedly is setting a rather loft goooooooooooooooooal! for itself: a reality series starring international soccer phenom Cristiano Ronaldo, our sister site Variety reports.

The docu-series would follow the famous footballer a la Tom vs. Time, which chronicled New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady; like Tom vs. Time, Ronaldo’s series would air on Facebook Watch.

Ronaldo plays for Spain’s Real Madrid. The Portuguese athlete also played on Portugal’s national team in the 2018 World Cup. More than 122 million Facebook users follow Ronaldo’s account on the social media service. According to Variety, his salary for the 13-episode Facebook series could reach $10 million.

RELATEDTelemundo Hosts Suspended for Making Racist Gestures Towards Team South Korea During World Cup

Matador Content and Religion of Sports (which also produced Tom vs. Time) reportedly are among Ronaldo’s series’ producers.

Ronaldo already has a scripted drama about a New York high school’s girls’ soccer team ordered at Facebook; Memphis Beat‘s Liz Garcia and Josh Harto will executive-produce that project.

Facebook also recently ordered You Kiddin’ Me, a prank series involving children and celebrities, from Kim Kardashian; and a half-hour dramedy in which Avengers‘ Elizabeth Olsen plays a grieving widow.