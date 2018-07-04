Law & Order: SVU: Eric McCormack, Ann Dowd and More of Your TV Faves Recall Their 'Rite of Passage' on the Show

“I’m a real actor now.”

That’s what Caitlin FitzGerald says she thought after her experience as a young actress filming Law & Order: SVU.

Though she’s now been a series regular on major television shows like Masters of Sex and UnREAL, FitzGerald and many others like her count SVU as one of their first small-screen credits. The NBC procedural has opened its seemingly endless revolving door to many of your favorite actors and actresses over its 19-season, 434-episode (and counting) run. Whether they’re a former star of Will & Grace, an Emmy-winning character actress or an aspiring actor looking for an opportunity to be seen, chances are they spent some time with the members of the Special Victims Unit.

Over the years, TVLine has interviewed many stars about their favorite roles and — no surprise — a host of them brought up their time on SVU. From the kind and welcoming nature of the cast to the awesome props, these memories meant a lot to these actors personally and professionally. Now, these are their stories.

