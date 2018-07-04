House of Cards Final Season Video: Robin Wright's POTUS Declares Her 'Independence' From You-Know-Who

While America celebrates its independence, House of Cards‘ Claire Underwood is celebrating her freedom from… well, you know.

The Netflix drama recognized the July 4 holiday on Wednesday with a teaser for its upcoming sixth and final season, in which Robin Wright’s Claire says with a smirk, “Happy Independence Day… to me.”

A message from the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yx0P3qyHfW — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) July 4, 2018

Of course, the teaser isn’t just referring to Claire’s new role as POTUS, which she nabbed at the end of Season 5 before turning to the camera and declaring, “It’s my turn.” It’s also a nod to Kevin Spacey’s firing from the series, which took place last November after several people — including multiple past and present crew members on House of Cards — accused the Oscar winner of sexual misconduct.

Instead of scrapping Season 6 altogether, the streaming giant opted to sever ties with Spacey and make Wright’s Claire the focus of the series. It’s unclear how Spacey’s Frank Underwood will be written out, but the actor will have no part in the drama’s eight-episode final run.

House of Cards‘ final season drops on Netflix this fall. Take a look at the teaser above, then drop a comment below with your thoughts.