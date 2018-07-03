Ratings: Salvation Steady in Week 2, Elementary Ticks Down to Tie Lows

CBS’ Salvation this Monday drew 3.1 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating, dipping to the sophomore drama’s third-smallest audience ever while matching its season opener in the demo.

Leading out of that, the already renewed Elementary (3.9 mil/0.4) ticked down to match series lows.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Bachelorette (5.3 mil/1.2) slipped but still topped the night in both measures. The Proposal (3.5 mil/0.7) ticked down.

NBC | Running Wild (3.2 mil/0.6) was steady.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.3 mil/0.3) and Whose Line (1.1 mil/0.3) were both steady.

Want scoop on any scripted summer or fall shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.