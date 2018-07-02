Fox Pilot Mixtape Lands at Netflix With 10-Episode Series Order

Netflix is pressing the rewind button on Mixtape: The streaming service has handed a 10-episode series order to the rejected Fox pilot, according to our sister site Deadline.

The musical drama from Gossip Girl and Smash executive producer Joshua Safran focuses on a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Callie Hernandez (Graves) starred in the original Fox pilot as Nellie, whose job in admissions at an arts college and relationship with an up-and-coming musician have derailed her own dreams of becoming an artist. Fox passed on the pilot back in May.

Hernandez will star in the Netflix version as well, along with fellow cast members Jenna Dewan, Madeleine Stowe and Campbell Scott. Raul Castillo, who played the male lead in the Fox pilot, will be recast, since he just joined the cast of Netflix’s One Day at a Time.

This isn’t the first time that Netflix has picked through Fox’s reject pile: The streaming service swooped in and saved the cancelled Fox drama Lucifer last month, picking it up for a fourth season.