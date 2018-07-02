Jude Law Returns for Young Pope Follow-Up, John Malkovich Joins Cast

Here’s some heavenly news for fans of The Young Pope: Jude Law will be back for HBO’s forthcoming follow-up, The New Pope.

According to our sister site Deadline, Law — who portrayed Lenny Belardo aka Pope Pius XIII in the pay cabler’s 2017 limited series — is on board for the new project, which will also be set in the world of modern papacy. Though The New Pope is an entirely different miniseries, it’s unclear if Law will reprise the role of Lenny, as his fate was left up in the air at the end of The Young Pope‘s 10-episode run.

Oscar nominee John Malkovich is also set to co-star in the HBO drama, though details about his character are being kept under wraps, as well.

The New Pope hails from Paolo Sorrentino, who created and directed The Young Pope. Production will start in Italy later this year.

HBO has recently announced castings for several other projects, including The Righteous Gemstones, a comedy pilot starring John Goodman and Danny McBride as a televangelist father and son, and Damon Lindelof’s adaptation of Watchmen, which will star Sleepy Hollow‘s Tom Mison, among many others.