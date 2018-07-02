General Hospital Celebrates 'JaSam' Romance With Couple's Greatest Hits

If this summer isn’t hot enough already for you, know that ABC — in a network first — is showcasing a favorite General Hospital couple, with a rousing round-up of Jason Morgan and Sam McCall’s “greatest hits.”
Today through Sept. 30, fans of “JaSam” (played by two-time Daytime Emmy winner Steve Burton and two-time nominee Kelly Monaco) are invited to cue up and or all of 15 landmark episodes from the couple’s roller coaster ride of a relationship, revisiting their first meeting, their first kiss,
the first time he showed her his reindeer sweater, “tequila and dominoes” and, yes, that rooftop proposal.
All 15 episodes are currently available at ABC.com/JasonAndSam (with no sign-in required) and via the ABC app.
Press play above to get an exclusive first look at a promo for the JaSam celebration, and get a taste of what other episodes are on tap.