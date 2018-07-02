General Hospital Celebrates 'JaSam' Romance With Couple's Greatest Hits

If this summer isn’t hot enough already for you, know that ABC — in a network first — is showcasing a favorite General Hospital couple, with a rousing round-up of Jason Morgan and Sam McCall’s “greatest hits.”

Today through Sept. 30, fans of “JaSam” (played by two-time Daytime Emmy winner Steve Burton and two-time nominee Kelly Monaco) are invited to cue up and or all of 15 landmark episodes from the couple’s roller coaster ride of a relationship, revisiting their first meeting, their first kiss, the first time he showed her his reindeer sweater , “tequila and dominoes” and, yes, that rooftop proposal.

All 15 episodes are currently available at ABC.com/JasonAndSam (with no sign-in required) and via the ABC app.

Press play above to get an exclusive first look at a promo for the JaSam celebration, and get a taste of what other episodes are on tap.