The Alienist's 'Suspense Collection' Follow-Up, I Am the Night, Gets Trailer

Fun fact: The Alienist, which aired in the late winter/early spring, apparently was the lead-off hitter in TNT’s new “Suspense Collection” of limited series. And now we have the second entry, titled I Am the Night.

RELATEDThe Librarians Cancelled by TNT After 4 Seasons

Starring Chris Pine and executive-produced by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins (who also directed a pair of episodes), the six-episode series tells the incredible story of Fauna Hodel (Secret Life of an American Teenager’s India Eisley), who was given away at birth and as a teen starts to investigate the secrets to her past, following a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to infamous Hollywood gynecologist Dr. George Hodel (The Americans‘ Jefferson Mays).

Pine, who’s also an EP on the series, plays Jay Singletary, a former Marine-turned-hack-reporter/paparazzo.

The cast also includes Leland Orser (Berlin Station), Yul Vazquez (Midnight Texas), Dylan Smith (Into the Badlands), Golden Brooks (Hart of Dixie), Justin Cornwell (CBS’ Training Day), Jay Paulson (Beyond) and Connie Nielsen (Boss).

Sam Sheridan, author of A Fighter’s Heart and The Disaster Diaries, wrote five of the six episodes, while Carl Franklin (Mindhunter) directed two episodes.

I Am the Night is on track for a January 2019 premiere.