HBO's Watchmen Adds Aquaman Villain Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Regular

HBO’s Watchmen has its eye on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The Get Down alum — who’s poised to break out in a big way later this year via his role as Black Manta in DC’s Aquaman pic — has joined the Damon Lindelof-EP’d pilot in a series regular role, TVLine has learned. Additionally, English actress Sara Vickers (The Alienist, The Crown) has boarded the project. HBO confirmed both castings but declined to reveal details on their respective characters.

The pair round out an impressive ensemble that also includes Tom Mison, Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard.

The potential series — which isn’t a strictly faithful adaptation of the classic Alan Moore comic series, but an original story inspired by it — takes place in a world where superheroes are considered outlaws. Lindelof is writing the pilot and will serve as an executive producer alongside Nicole Kassell, Tom Spezialy and Joseph Iberti.