TVLine Items: Trek Beams Up Closer EP, Netflix's Martial Arts Drama and More

Star Trek: Discovery is making some more changes behind the scenes: On the heels of showrunners Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts’ exits earlier this month, The Closer creator/executive producer James Duff has joined the CBS All Access sci-fi drama as an EP, our sister site Deadline reports.

Co-creator/EP Alex Kurtzman will serve as the sole showrunner for the upcoming Season 2, with Duff assisting him in running the writers’ room.

Duff previously penned an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise.

* Netflix has given a 10-episode order to the martial arts sci-fi crime drama Wu Assassins, starring Iko Uwais (The Raid, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and written by John Wirth (Hell on Wheels), Deadline reports. The show follows the latest and last Wu Assassin, who is chosen to round up the powers of an ancient triad and restore balance once again.

* Tom Brittney (Outlander) has joined PBS’ religious crime drama Grantchester for Season 4, playing Reverend Will Davenport, the crime-solving partner to Robson Green’s Geordie Keating, per Deadline. The actor will fill the vacancy left by James Norton, who makes his final appearance as clergyman Sidney Chambers during the forthcoming season.

