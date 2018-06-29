SIX Cancelled at History

SIX is History. The cable net has cancelled the testosterone-charged military drama after two seasons, Deadline reports.

Season 1 of SIX averaged 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, whereas its sophomore run has been mustering exactly half of that through its first six of 10 episodes. The final four episodes will air as scheduled, with the series finale slated for Aug. 1.

Olivia Munn was added to the cast in Season 2, joining returning stars Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge, Jaylen Moore, Brianne Davis and Nadine Velazquez.