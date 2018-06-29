Ratings: Big Brother Leads Thursday, The Four Eyes Season Highs

The first Thursday installment of Big Brother Season 20 drew 5.1 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, down two tenths in the demo from Wednesday’s opener while slipping three tenths from a year ago.

Big Brother thus led the night in the demo, while the latter of CBS’ two Big Bang reruns delivered the largest audience (6.3 mil).

Elsewhere….

NBC | Little Big Shots (6 mil/0.7) and this week’s Marlon twofer (averaging 2.8 mil and a 0.6) were steady.

ABC | The Gong Show (3.2 mil/0.5), Match Game (3.6 mil/0.7) and Week 2 of Take Two (3.1 mil/0.5) were all steady in the demo.

FOX | The Four (2.6 mil/0.8) ticked up to mark season highs in both measures.

