TV's Best Dressed Characters From Empire, Younger, Riverdale and More

When it comes to fashion, some small-screen characters have style to spare — and clothing closets we’d love to ravage.

From Suits‘ classy Donna to Empire‘s unforgettable Cookie, TVLine has gathered 25 of the best dressed characters currently on TV. Our picks range in style from trendy (the cast of Younger) to strikingly bold (Pose‘s Elektra) to unpredictably bohemian (black-ish‘s Bow). Meanwhile, the ensembles of The Bold Type and Dynasty are so uniformly well-clothed, we couldn’t single out just one person from the shows. (Somehow, we don’t think the Carrington women will be happy about us forcing them to share the spotlight.)

And it’s not just ladies who are dressing to impress. Several fellas from series such as The Originals, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Ballers also made our list, thanks to their memorable threads. After all, there’s nothing like a man in a sharp suit… or a skirt? (Yes, we said skirt, and he rocked it.)

Plus, we’ve included some fashionable folks from Elementary, Jane the Virgin, Riverdale, Power, The Good Place, Claws and more!

