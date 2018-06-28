Sleepy Hollow's Tom Mison Nabs a Lead Role in HBO's Watchmen Pilot

Here’s some news worth losing your head over: Sleepy Hollow‘s Tom Mison is poised to return to the small screen via a starring role in HBO’s Damon Lindelof-EP’d Watchmen pilot, TVLine has learned.

Additionally, Frances Fisher (Titanic) and Jacob Ming-Trent (White Famous) have boarded the project. HBO confirmed the trio’s casting, but declined to provide character descriptions. The impressive ensemble already includes Jeremy Irons, Regina King (who worked with Lindelof on The Leftovers), Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard.

The potential series — which isn’t a strictly faithful adaptation of the classic Alan Moore comic series, but an original story inspired by it — takes place in a world where superheroes are considered outlaws. Lindelof is writing the pilot and will serve as an executive producer alongside Nicole Kassell, Tom Spezialy and Joseph Iberti.

Mison starred as Ichabod Crane on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, which ended its four-season run in March 2017.