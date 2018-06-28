The Purge Series Gets USA Network Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

The Purge is hitting USA this fall.

USA Network has announced that its adaptation of the harrowing film franchise will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10/9c. Both the premiere and the 10-episode season’s finale will be simulcast on sister network Syfy.

Watch a teaser trailer above.

Based on the movies from Blumhouse Productions and penned by film franchise creator James DeMonaco, TV’s The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party (don’t say it!), the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.

The cast includes Lili Simmons (Banshee), Amanda Warren (The Leftovers), Colin Woodell (The Originals), Hannah Anderson (Jigsaw), Lee Tergesen (Oz), Gabriel Chavarria (East Los High) and Jessica Garza (SIX), while Billy Baldwin (MacGyver) is among the recurring cast.