Ghosted Cancelled at Fox

Fox is opting to lay Ghosted to rest, cancelling the Adam Scott-Craig Robinson sitcom after one troubled season, TVLine has learned. What’s more, the series has been yanked from the network’s Sunday schedule, effective immediately.

Ghosted pulled in respectable numbers when it bowed last fall, but Fox — dissatisfied with the creative direction of the show — brought in Paul Lieberstein (The Office) to replace Kevin Etten as showrunner midway through Season 1. Lieberstein’s installments had been getting the summer burn-off treatment before Thursday’s cancellation announcement. A Fox rep tells TVLine that it’s “TBD” whether the final three unaired episodes will ever see the light of day.

The comedy starred Scott and Robinson as a former astrophysics professor and a mall cop, respectively, who partner up to investigate paranormal activity. The cast also included Ally Walker, Amber Stevens West — who has since moved on to the upcoming CBS comedy Happy Together — and Adeel Akhtar as members of the secret government agency The Bureau Underground.

Are you bummed about Ghosted‘s demise? Surprised it took this long for Fox to drop the ax? Drop a comment below.