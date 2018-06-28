Comic-Con 2018: Breaking Bad Cast to Reunite for 10th Anniversary Panel

Well, well, well… check out what Comic-Con has cooking for this year’s festivities.

The cast of AMC’s Emmy-winning drama Breaking Bad will reunite at San Diego Comic-Con for a 10th anniversary panel, Entertainment Weekly reports. Stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, Betsy Brandt, Jonathan Banks and RJ Mitte and creator Vince Gilligan will sit down for a Q&A on Thursday, July 19 at 4:30 pm PT in Hall H.

The panel will look back on the filming and legacy of the beloved drug-trade drama, which debuted back in January 2008. Cranston starred as high school chemistry teacher Walter White, who turned to cooking meth after being diagnosed with cancer. The Breaking Bad cast last hit San Diego Comic-Con in 2013, the same year that the series wrapped up its acclaimed five-season run.

Plus, AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul will make its Comic-Con debut this year with a panel directly preceding Bad‘s, at 3:30 pm PT. That panel will include Odenkirk, Banks, Esposito and Gilligan, along with co-stars Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando and Patrick Fabian and co-creator Peter Gould. Better Call Saul returns for Season 4 on Monday, Aug. 6 at 9/8c.