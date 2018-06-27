Piper Perabo Joins Idris Elba in Netflix DJ-Manny Comedy Turn Up Charlie

Piper Perabo is about to get turnt for Netflix.

The Covert Affairs alum will costar opposite Idris Elba in the new comedy series Turn Up Charlie, TVLine has learned.

The half-hour sitcom, which previously received an eight-episode order, stars Luther‘s Elba as a struggling DJ who’s given one last chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a nanny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter. Perabo will play said best friend, Sara, a superstar DJ who puts down roots in London in an effort to give her kid more stability.

Netflix has also announced the casting of JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies) as David, a British-born actor who returns to his hometown, and newcomer Frankie Hervey as Gabrielle, a rambunctious youngster who acts out to get her parents’ attention.

Elba co-created Turn Up Charlie and serves an executive producer alongside Gary Reich​ (Vicious) and​ Tristram Shapeero (Community). Production is currently underway in London; a premiere date has not yet been announced.