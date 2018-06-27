Hawaii Five-0's Grace Park Joins ABC's A Million Little Things in Recast

Grace Park is returning to primetime — albeit in a far less tropical locale.

The Hawaii Five-0 vet has joined the cast of ABC’s Boston-set drama A Million Little Things, replacing Anne Son in the series regular role of Katherine, our sister site Deadline reports. She joins an ensemble that also includes James Roday (Psych), David Giuntoli (Grimm), Ron Livingston (Office Space) and Romany Malco (Weeds).

A Million Little Things — which is set to air Wednesdays at 10/9c (premiere date TBA) — hails from executive producer DJ Nash, and follows a group of friends who are reeling from an unexpected death within their social circle. Park’s Katherine is married to Giuntoli’s Eddie, and is struggling to balance her duties as a wife, mother and lawyer.

Park’s casting marks her first series regular role since exiting Hawaii Five-0 at the close of Season 7, after she and costar Daniel Dae Kim were unable to negotiate pay parity with costars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. Unlike Five-0, which shot on location, A Million Little Things is set to shoot in Vancouver, where Park currently resides.

Are you excited for Park’s return to primetime?