Catastrophe: Michaela Watkins Joins Season 4 in Pivotal Role

Michaela Watkins is trading one dysfunctional relationship comedy for another. The Casual actress is joining Amazon’s Catastrophe in Season 4 as the sister of Rob Delaney’s character, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Watkins will appear as a guest star in the Peabody Award-nominated series, which was renewed for Season 3 and 4 back in 2016. The six-episode third season bowed in 2017 and the six-episode fourth season (now featuring Watkins) is slated to debut later this year.

Watkins will next be seen in the fourth and final season of Casual, which Hulu has opted to release Netflix-style (i.e. all eight episodes at once) on Tuesday, July 31.