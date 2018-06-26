WWE SmackDown Officially Moving to Fox as USA Renews Monday Night Raw

One of World Wrestling Entertainment’s hottest tickets is officially on the move.

WWE SmackDown Live, which currently airs Tuesday nights on USA Network, will begin airing Fridays on Fox next year. As part of a five-year deal with the WWE, new two-hour episodes will air 52 weeks a year starting on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Of course, this isn’t the first time SmackDown has relocated since it premiered in 1999. Originally broadcast on UPN (which became The CW), SmackDown also enjoyed stints on MyNetworkTV and Syfy before eventually joining USA’s line-up in 2016.

Not moving, however, is WWE Monday Night Raw, which has been renewed at USA for an additional five years. The program, which now spans three hours per week, debuted on USA in 1993.

