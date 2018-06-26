Kenan & Kel to Reunite on Double Dare

Break out the orange soda in celebration: The stars of Kenan & Kel are getting ready to take on a physical challenge.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will appear on Nickelodeon’s Double Dare reboot, our sister site Deadline reports. The episode is slated to air in summer 2018.

Mitchell posted video on Monday of him and his former co-star sporting the game show’s signature uniforms and goggles on the notoriously messy set.

Mitchell and Thompson starred in their eponymous kids’ comedy from 1996 to 2000. Prior to that, they were cast members in the Nickelodeon sketch series All That. All That‘s Lori Beth Denberg also will make an appearance on their Double Dare episode.

Thompson is a longtime member (15 years and counting) of Saturday Night Live‘s Not Ready for Primetime Players. Mitchell’s post-Kenan & Kel career includes Game Shakers, One on One and voice work on animated series like Motorcity and Wild Grinders.