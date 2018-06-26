Jeremy Irons Joins Cast of HBO's Watchmen Pilot From Damon Lindelof

The cast of Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen pilot keeps getting bigger and better: Jeremy Irons has signed on to play a lead role in the new HBO adaptation, according to our sister site Deadline.

The pilot — which isn’t a strictly faithful adaptation of the classic Alan Moore comic series, but an original story inspired by it — takes place in a world where superheroes are considered outlaws. HBO won’t confirm character details, but Deadline says Irons will play “an aging and imperious lord of a British manor.”

Irons joins a cast that already includes Regina King (who worked with Lindelof on The Leftovers), Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard. Lindelof is writing the pilot and will serve as an executive producer.

An Oscar winner for 1990’s Reversal of Fortune, Irons previously moved to the small screen for Showtime’s historical drama The Borgias, starring as patriarch Rodrigo Borgia, aka Pope Alexander VI. His other TV credits include Law & Order: SVU and a guest-voice role on The Simpsons.