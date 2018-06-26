Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 Cast Revealed: Which 'Favorites' Are Back?

ABC on Tuesday announced 17 of the contestants competing for love — you know, assuming they’re there for the right reasons!!! — in Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The network described this first round of contestants as “fan favorites” from various seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but we’ve grouped them together in case your memory is a little fuzzy:

* From Nick’s season of The Bachelor: Angela Amezcua and Astrid Loch

* From Arie’s season of The Bachelor: Annaliese Puccini, Bibiana Julian, Chelsea Roy, Kendall Long, Krystal Nielson, Nysha Norris and Tia Booth

* From Becca’s season of The Bachelorette: David Ravitz, Joe Amabile, John Graham, Jordan Kimball and Nick Spetsas

* From Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette: Eric Bigger and Kenny Layne

* From The Bachelor Winter Games: Kevin Wendt

Additionally, Wells Adams will serve as a bartender alongside Bachelor Japan and Bachelor Winter Games alumna Yuki Kimura.

Following Bachelor in Paradise‘s Season 5 premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 7 (8/7c), new episodes will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at that same time. Your thoughts on this initial list of competitors? Drop ’em in a comment below.