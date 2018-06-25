Toni Collette, Merritt Wever Investigate Netflix's Unbelievable Rape Case

Netflix has tapped a pair of Emmy winners — Toni Collette (United States of Tara) and Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie) — to investigate an Unbelievable rape case.

Kaitlyn Dever (Last Man Standing, Justified) has also boarded the eight-episode series’ cast.

Based on “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” (the Pulitzer Prize-winning article by The Marshall Project and ProPublica) and the This American Life radio episode “Anatomy of Doubt,” Unbelievable tells the true story of Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped, and the two female detectives who followed a twisting path to arrive at the truth.

Collette, who is coming off an acclaimed turn in the big-screen thriller Hereditary, and Wever (above right) will play the detectives whose lives become intertwined in their mutual pursuit of a possible serial rapist. Dever (right) will presumably play Marie, though producer CBS Television Studios is not confirming her role.

Emmy winner and Academy Award nominee Lisa Cholodenko is set to direct and executive produce the first three episodes.