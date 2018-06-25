Russell Crowe to Star as Roger Ailes in Showtime Limited Series

Oscar winner Russell Crowe has been tapped to star as late, disgraced Fox News founder Roger Ailes in an eight-episode limited series at Showtime, TVLine has learned.

The untitled project — based upon the extensive reporting of Gabriel Sherman in New York magazine and subsequent book, The Loudest Voice in the Room — will be told through multiple points of view and “aims to shed light on the psychology that drives the political process from the top down,” per the cabler. Sherman co-wrote the first episode with Tom McCarthy (Spotlight).

“In many ways, the collision between the media and politics has come to define the world we live in today,” said Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said. “We’ve seen this phenomenon depicted on screen as far back as the story of Charles Foster Kane, and it finds contemporary embodiment in the rise and fall of Roger Ailes. With Russell Crowe in the lead role, this limited series promises to be a defining story for this era.”