Pawn Stars' Richard 'Old Man' Harrison Dead at 77 — Family Members Honor Fallen 'Hero' on Social Media

Richard Harrison — better known to Pawn Stars fans as “The Old Man” of the long-running History reality series — is dead at the age of 77.
According to multiple statements made by Richard’s son Rick Harrison, the family patriarch “lost his battle with Parkinson’s” on Monday morning.
The following is a statement released by RIck (via Instagram) on behalf of the entire Harrison family:
Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.
History also released a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the History and Pawn Stars family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time.”
Multiple family members — including Richard’s grandson Corey Harrison, as well as Corey’s childhood friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell — also released personal reactions to the loss:
I was lucky enough to spend 15 years of my life working with the old man. He wasn’t just a grandfather, he was truly a best friend as well. I’m truly blessed to have had him as a mentor. He will be missed everyday at this time we thank you for all of the kind words and we ask for privacy as we mourn his passing.
It's hard to believe he is gone. He was such a big part of my life and treated me like family. I will miss him greatly and carry the lessons he taught me throughout my life. You could always count on him to straighten you out or make you laugh and both of those things I need every day. . RIP Richard Harrison The Old Man.
Filmed at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, History’s Pawn Stars has documented the Harrison family’s wheeling and dealing for nearly a decade. The series’ success led to the production of multiple spinoffs, including Cajun Pawn Stars and Pawn Stars UK.
How will you remember “The Old Man”? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Pawn Stars patriarch below.