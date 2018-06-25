Pawn Stars' Richard 'Old Man' Harrison Dead at 77 — Family Members Honor Fallen 'Hero' on Social Media

Richard Harrison — better known to Pawn Stars fans as “The Old Man” of the long-running History reality series — is dead at the age of 77.

According to multiple statements made by Richard’s son Rick Harrison, the family patriarch “lost his battle with Parkinson’s” on Monday morning.

The following is a statement released by RIck (via Instagram) on behalf of the entire Harrison family:

–

History also released a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the History and Pawn Stars family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time.”

Multiple family members — including Richard’s grandson Corey Harrison, as well as Corey’s childhood friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell — also released personal reactions to the loss:

–

Filmed at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, History’s Pawn Stars has documented the Harrison family’s wheeling and dealing for nearly a decade. The series’ success led to the production of multiple spinoffs, including Cajun Pawn Stars and Pawn Stars UK.

