Making a Murderer: SCOTUS Declines to Take Up Brendan Dassey Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has opted against hearing the appeal of Making a Murderer ‘co-star’ Brendan Dassey, whose murder conviction was featured in Netflix’s wildly popular true-crime series.

Two years ago, a federal judge in Milwaukee overturned Dassey’s conviction, saying the then-16 year old’s “age, intellectual deficits and the absence of a supportive adult” rendered his initial confession “involuntary.” According to court documents, “investigators repeatedly claimed to already know what happened … and assured Dassey that he had nothing to worry about.”

Dassey — who is now 28 — has thus far served 12 years of his life sentence.

Netflix is working on a second season of Making a Murderer. The follow-up will take viewers back inside the story of Dassey and fellow convicted murderer Steven Avery as their respective investigative and legal teams challenge their convictions and the State fights to have the convictions and life sentences upheld.