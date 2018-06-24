SYTYCD Sneak Peek: Twitch Takes the Stage for a Fierce, Funny Dance Battle

To butcher a classic quote from The Wire: You come at the Twitch, you best not miss.

In this exclusive clip from Monday’s So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8/7c), auditioner Ryan Green takes his life into his hands by agreeing to a hip-hop dance battle with judge/Season 4 finalist/all-around dance god Stephen “Twitch” Boss. (OK, maybe Nigel pushes him into it… but he could’ve said no!) Ditching the judges’ table, Twitch happily hits the audition stage to show this young buck how it’s done.

The tone here isn’t competitive, though, but more celebratory, as Twitch shows off some crisp new moves to the tune of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.” (Yep, the old guy’s still got it.) He then generously hands it off to Ryan, who puts on a show of his own with a few bone-breaking moves, before the two team up for a joyous back-and-forth, both defying gravity with a series of eye-popping backwards bends.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Monday’s dance battle, and then hit the comments and tell us: Who won, Twitch or Ryan?