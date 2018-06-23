Nobodies Cancelled at TV Land

Nobodies is no more.

TV Land has cancelled the Melissa McCarthy-produced sitcom after two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports.

Nobodies starred Groundlings alums Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras as comedy writers in pursuit of their big break. McCarthy and her husband, actor/fellow EP Ben Falcone, were frequent guest stars.

The series was renewed for a second season ahead of its March 2017 debut, then relocated to sister channel Paramount Network (fka Spike) earlier this year. After two low-rated episodes, the show moved back to TV Land for the remainder of its second season, which concluded with a one-hour finale on May 31.

With Nobodies done, this leaves TV Land with just two original series: Younger, which was recently renewed for Season 6, and Teachers, which is currently in Season 3.