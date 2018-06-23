Video: Chuck's Yvonne Strahovski and Zachary Levi Enjoy an Awkward Reunion in Disney's Tangled Adventure

The mood on-screen was a bit less loving than the one off, as Zachary Levi reunited with Chuck costar Yvonne Strahovski for the Season 2 premiere of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (fka Tangled: The Series).

Returning this Sunday (on Disney Channel at 8 am ET), Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure again finds Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Levi voicing Rapunzel and Eugene, while Eden Espinosa, James Monroe-Iglehart and Jeremy Jordan are also back (as Cassandra, Lance and Varian). In Season 2, Rapunzel ventured outside of the kingdom in search of where the mystical black rocks lead, after discovering she is somehow connected to them.

In Sunday’s season opener, Strahovski guest-stars as Eugene’s old love interest, whose name causes a bit of confusion in the exclusive sneak peek above, as the exes are awkwardly reunited.

In the previously released video below, meanwhile, Strahovski — who of course currently stars on The Handmaid’s Tale, which your kids are probably not watching — and Levi talk about sharing the screen again, albeit in ‘toon form, plus there are BTS clips of them recording their dialogue together (which is neat, since it isn’t always the case with animated fare).