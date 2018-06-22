Supernatural's Season 14 Episode Order Is CW Series' Shortest in a Decade

Supernatural fans, take a deep breath and repeat after us: It’s the quality — not the quantity — that truly matters.

With that said, TVLine can confirm that the long-running drama will air just 20 episodes next season — down from its traditional 23-episode total. In fact, Season 14’s episode count is the second shortest in the show’s 13-year history, behind only Season 3’s writers’ strike-fueled 16-episode run. May Sweeps 2018: Most Shocking Deaths Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Here’s a snapshot of Supernatural‘s episode counts through the years:

Season 1: 22

Season 2: 22

Season 3: 16

Season 4: 22

Season 5: 22

Season 6: 22

Season 7: 23

Season 8: 23

Season 9: 23

Season 10: 23

Season 11: 23

Season 12: 23

Season 13: 23

Season 14: 20

It’s not clear why The CW chose to produce three fewer installments next season. A rep for the network declined to comment.

News of the shorter order comes as The CW prepares to expand its Monday-Friday primetime schedule to include a sixth night — Sunday — beginning this fall.

Supernatural is scheduled to return on Thursday, Oct 11 at 8/7c, leading into new gridiron drama All American.