Paul McCartney, James Corden Belt Beatles Classics in Carpool Karaoke

Help! James Corden needs somebody… to show him around Liverpool, England.

Fortunately, the Late Late Show host found a tour guide in Sir Paul McCartney, who joined Corden for an across-the-pond edition of Carpool Karaoke on Thursday night.

In the video above, McCartney and Corden duet on several of The Beatles’ greatest hits — including “Penny Lane” (while they’re visiting Penny Lane!) and “Let It Be” (which gets Corden all verklempt) — as McCartney revisits some of his old Liverpool haunts.

The video wraps up with a surprise for local pub patrons, who are treated to a mini McCartney concert ending with a rousing “Hey Jude” singalong.

Press PLAY above to watch McCartney’s full Carpool Karaoke, then hit the comments with your thoughts!