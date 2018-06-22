Kim Possible Movie Finds Its Wade

The cast of Disney Channel’s live-action Kim Possible movie just got a major technical upgrade.

Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home) will step into the role of Kim’s computer-whiz accomplice Wade Load (yes, that’s his actual name), the network announced on Friday. As you may recall, the character — who would alert Kim to crisis situations via the use of that iconic tone — was voiced by Tahj Mowry.

Sadie Stanley will star as the titular teenage thrill seeker, while Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) will co-star as Ron Stoppable, Kim’s sidekick-turned-love interest.

Additional cast members include Alyson Hannigan (HIMYM) as Dr. Ann Possible, Kim’s brain surgeon mother; Connie Ray (The Big C) as Nana Possible, Kim’s grandmother; Todd Stashwick (The Originals) as Dr. Drakken, Kim’s nemesis; Taylor Ortega as Shego, Dr. Drakken’s flame-fisted henchwoman; Erika Tham (Make It Pop) as Bonnie, Kim’s frenemy since childhood; and Ciara Wilson (Bizaardvark) as Athena, a new student at Kim’s school.

Are you pumped for the Kim Possible movie? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this latest casting below.