Netflix Comedy Dear White People Renewed for Season 3

The students of Winchester College are heading into their junior year: Netflix has renewed college comedy Dear White People for a 10-episode third season debuting in 2019, TVLine has learned.

Netflix celebrated the news with an announcement video from Giancarlo Esposito (who serves as the show’s narrator) and “the Order of X”:

Debuting in April 2017, Dear White People (based on the Justin Simien film) chronicles the socially conscious campus activities at the fictional Winchester College, led by radio host Samantha White (Logan Browning) and her controversial “Dear White People” rants. The supporting cast includes Brandon P. Bell (Troy), DeRon Horton (Lionel) and Antoinette Robinson (Coco). The 10-episode Season 2 premiered last month.