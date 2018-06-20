ABC News Apologizes for Botched Chyron Saying Ex-Trump Campaign Chair 'Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter'

File under: Accidental fake news.

ABC News has issued an apology after erroneously reporting via a news chyron that President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has pled guilty to five counts of manslaughter. The gaffe came during the network’s coverage of POTUS’ announcement that he would sign an executive order putting an end to his controversial “zero tolerance” immigration policy at the southern border.

As seen in the footage below, the chyron initially reads, “President Trump: ‘I’ll be signing something’ to address family separation crisis,” before it changes to “Manafort pleads guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter” for a total of six seconds, before switching back.

Here is the full moment pic.twitter.com/79eNGznvJB — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 20, 2018

In response, ABC News expressed regret for the lower-third graphic flub, and said it’s “investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air”:

Statement from @ABC News: We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report. We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air. (1/2) — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) June 20, 2018

(cont.) We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake. (2/2) — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) June 20, 2018

Manafort was previously brought up on charges by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that included money laundering, tax fraud and obstruction of justice — but not manslaughter. A federal judge then revoked Manafort’s bail on June 15 due to alleged witness tampering. He is currently awaiting trial.